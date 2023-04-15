 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Over 19,000 girls set to cheer at Mumbai Indians match against KKR tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

'This special match is a celebration of women in sport,' said Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday," says Nita Ambani

Over 19,000 girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children will be at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16 to cheer for five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA), where every IPL season the team hosts a game in the MI schedule for which it invites children from NGOs across the city for a live game and cheer for their favourite cricketers. "The MI vs KKR match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay," Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Furthermore, Sunday's match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of this year's initiative, which began in 2010. Veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is MI’s icon and mentor, has been part of the ESA journey since its inception.