IPL 2023 on track for higher digital ad spend than TV: Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj

Encouraged by viewership and advertisers’ responses, Reliance-owned JioCinema expects to recoup Indian Premier League (IPL) investments ahead of time, according to a report on April 13.

The number would grow as the almost two-month-long T20 tournament progresses further, Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj told news agency PTI.

"IPL would be among the first few tournaments, where spending on digital advertising would be higher than TV," Jayaraj added.

The streaming platform has so far taken 23 sponsors on board and has signed over 100 small advertisers.