IPL 2023: No regrets, made right decisions on not retaining the likes of Gill: Venky Mysore

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders "do not regret" losing players who are now bringing laurels to other franchises, said team CEO and managing director Venky Mysore on Sunday, adding they made the decisions based on "available information".

Shubman Gill's loss has been Gujarat Titans' gain as the India opener played a key role in winning the title in their maiden appearance last season.

"There is actually happiness when we see some of the players we have developed go to other franchises and do well -- Shubman gill is an example," Mysore told reporters on the sidelines of Knight Golf event in Kolkata.

With 483 runs, Gill was among the top-five rungetters last season. This time too, the youngster has been in fine form with 333 runs from eight innings (41.62 average), that has put him behind Faf Du Plessis in the leading run scorers' list.