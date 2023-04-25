 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins but their impressive run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday.

Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Mumbai were let down by their death over bowling as they conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS post 214 for 8, and they will have to sort out their bowling ahead of the GT clash.

It was the pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer who were put under the pump as all of them conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs.