IPL 2023: MS Dhoni set to captain CSK for 200th time against RR

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when his side face the Rajasthan Royals at the M.A.Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old, who joined the franchise in 2008 and captained them to four titles, has led the franchise in 199 matches in the IPL and won 120 of those matches, lost 78 and one of the games has been a no-result.

The overall win percentage stands at 60.30. With the bat, Dhoni's best season came in 2018 when he scored 455 runs at a strike-rate of 150.66 as he led CSK to the title in their first season back after serving a two-year suspension.

In all, Dhoni has led in 213 IPL matches, 14 of which came in the 2016 season when he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. The following year, Dhoni was replaced by Steve Smith. The team reached the final that year, where they lost to the Mumbai Indians by one run.

