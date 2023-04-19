 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI ACU

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

The India pacer got a call and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials.

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown man who wanted inside news about his team after losing a lot of money in a previous IPL game.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information.

"Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.