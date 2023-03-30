 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Mentor vs Mentee: It's Dhoni vs Hardik as both teams fret on 'Impact Players'

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Indian Premier League 2023: Pandya has never shied away from admitting that he has learnt the ropes of leadership from Dhoni, who has always been his 'Mentor'.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's youthful leadership template will meet its match in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with eternal title contenders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.

However, there could be a dampener as Dhoni didn't bat at the nets on Thursday owing to a knee injury he had sustained during a training session in Chennai, raising doubts over his participation in the tournament opener.

Team CEO Kasi Vishwanathan though said: "As far as I am concerned, Dhoni will play 100 percent." But Pandya would love to match his wits with the original 'Captain Cool' and hope that he plays.

2022 was Pandya's first year as an IPL captain and despite his flamboyance on and off the field, he did invoke a certain sense of calm in Titans' campaign that had the an identical start to finish tempo, unmatched by any other team.