IPL 2023: Maxwell relishes 'freedom to express' with match-winning 77 for RCB against RR

Apr 23, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

Maxwell struck six boundaries and four sixes during his knock while adding 127 runs with his captain Faf du Plessis (62) for the second wicket for the pair's third century stand this season as their partnership took RCB to 189 for 9.

Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Explosive batter Glenn Maxwell said on Sunday that he enjoyed batting at No. 4 for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as for Australia, after his 44-ball 77 helped his IPL side to a narrow seven-run win against Rajasthan Royals here.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals fell short by seven runs as they could only manage 181 for 6 despite a late surge.

"It's a position (No. 4) I don't mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They (RCB) have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation.