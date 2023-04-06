 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: LSG pacer Mark Wood wants to prove he's among best in business

Apr 06, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Wood bowled four wicketless overs for Chennai Super Kings, conceding 49 runs, back in 2018 in his only IPL match before this season. He is now looking for redemption, having taken eight wickets in LSG's first two matches so far.

"(I will) try to prove a point, that I'm up to this standard." Wood took 5 for 14 against Delhi Capitals and then 3 for 49 in Monday night's defeat to Chennai Super Kings. (File image)

England and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood wants to prove that he is among the best in the business in the IPL after his disappointing debut in the cash-rich T20 league five years ago.

Wood bowled four wicketless overs for Chennai Super Kings, conceding 49 runs, back in 2018 in his only IPL match before this season. He is now looking for redemption, having taken eight wickets in LSG's first two matches so far.

"I felt like I had a bit of unfinished business, in terms of trying to come here and prove myself on a big stage," Wood said ahead of LSG's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

"I've played for England in World Cup finals (50-over and T20 both) but I hadn't cracked in IPL. So this time, I'm trying my best to prove that I can be in the mix in IPL, with the best players.