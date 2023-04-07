 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars in LSG's 5-wicket win over SRH

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

IPL 2023: LSG defeat SRH by five wickets

Krunal Pandya shone with an all-round show while his captain KL Rahul chipped in with the bat as Lucknow Super Giants notched a comprehensive five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Krunal first produced a superb spell of 3/18 with the ball to restrict SRH to a paltry 121 for 8 and then contributed 34 off 23 deliveries with the bat to help LSG chase down the target with 24 balls to spare in a low-scoring match.

He stitched 55 runs with Rahul (35) for the third wicket to take the game away from the SRH's reach. By the time, Krunal was out in the 13th over, LSG needed just 22 runs to win. The home side eventually reached 127 for 5 in 16 overs.

Rahul hit four fours during his 31-ball knock while Krunal's innings was studded with four boundaries and one maximum.