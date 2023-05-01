 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: LSG bowlers shine to restrict RCB to below-par 126/9

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Opting to bat, RCB never had momentum in their innings despite the opening duo of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli sharing a 62-run partnership.

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Glenn Maxwell (PTI Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to a below-par 126 for nine in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Monday.

Opting to bat, RCB never had momentum in their innings despite the opening duo of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli sharing a 62-run partnership.

The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and veteran Amit Mishra (2/21) shone bright with the ball in the middle overs to keep a check on RCB's scoring rate.

LSG suffered a big blow in the last delivery of the second over when skipper KL Rahul pulled his right thigh muscle while chasing a ball towards the extra cover boundary.