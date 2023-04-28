 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Mayers, Stoinis sizzle in LSG's big win over Punjab Kings

Apr 28, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST

Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers put on a power-hitting masterclass as Lucknow Super Giants slayed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest in Mohali on Friday after amassing the second highest total in IPL history.

A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings.

Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs.

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.