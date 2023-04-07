 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Livingstone to join Punjab Kings team on April 10

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago.

It is certain that he will miss Punjab Kings' third game of the season against Surnisers Hyderabad on April 9 but could play their fourth game at home on April 13.

England batter Liam Livingstone is set to get fitness clearance from the ECB by the weekend and will join his IPL team Punjab Kings on April 10.

Livingstone has not played competitive cricket since suffering a knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan four months ago. He had also endured an ankle injury last year and that flared up in recent weeks to make his rehab tougher.

An IPL source told PTI that Livingstong is arriving in India on April 10.

"He will be arriving on Monday," the source said.