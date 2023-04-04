 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength may trouble DC against Titans

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

IPL 2023: The defending champions have all their bases covered despite Kane Williamson being ruled out of the tournament after a serious knee injury.

IPL 2023: Lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength may trouble DC against Titans

Delhi Capitals' Indian pace unit will have to punch above its weight against a formidable Gujarat Titans unit, which will start as overwhelming favourites in its first away match of the season, here on Tuesday.

The defending champions have all their bases covered despite Kane Williamson being ruled out of the tournament after a serious knee injury.

The hosts, on the other hand, are looking like an outfit that is bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 50-run thrashing at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.

The primary worry is the composition of Indian pace attack, which mildly put is below par when Anrich Nortje isn't there to spearhead the attack.