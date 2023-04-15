 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Kuldeep-inspired DC spin attack restricts RCB to 174/6

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Indian Premier League: RCB were going all guns blazing as Virat Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty of the tournament and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14 balls; 3x6) was in a six-hitting spree.

Delhi Capitals bowler Lalit Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav led the charge in the middle overs as Delhi Capitals spinners restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for six in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In pursuit of their first win of the tournament, bottom-placed DC found the going tough after inserting RCB in.

But the DC spin trio of Kuldeep (4-1-23-2), Axar Patel (3-0-25-1) and Lalit Yadav (4-0-29-1) seized the momentum in the middle overs.