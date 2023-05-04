IPL 2023: KKR named Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week.
The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.
Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies' 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.
Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.
He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh.