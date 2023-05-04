English
    IPL 2023: KKR named Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

    PTI
    May 04, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

    Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week.

    The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

    Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies' 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

    Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

    He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh.

    first published: May 4, 2023 09:37 am