IPL 2023: KKR fail to fire despite Gurbaz's 39-ball-81

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Put into bat, after a 45-minute rain interruption KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay with Shami dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan (19 off 15 balls) and comeback man Shardul Thakur who capped a four-ball duck before being caught by superb backward running catch by Mohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Titans bowling unit held its own despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's scintillating 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a below-par 179 for 7 on a good batting track in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn't make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

At 135/5, KKR had the firepower of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh with 28 balls to go. But they could not get past 200-mark, which always gives a team psychological edge.