IPL 2023: KKR defeat RCB by 21 runs, return to winning ways

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

The English opener led the show with a 29-ball 56 as Kolkata Knight Riders batters fired in unison to notch up a fighting 200/5 after RCB captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl at their home den.

Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy's sterling fifty to snap their four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

But the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/24) and rookie Suyash Sharma (2/30) created a top-order mayhem, before Andre Russell (2/29) broke Kohli's resistance to restrict RCB to 179 for eight.

The win took KKR (six points; eight matches) up from the bottom-half of the table to seventh spot, ahead of Mumbai Indians on net run-rate. MI have a match in hand.