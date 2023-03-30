 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage of IPL, Glenn Maxwell uncertain for RCB's opener

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however,hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League beginning in Ahmedabad on Friday.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however,hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.

The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.