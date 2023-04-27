 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners guide RR to 32-run win over CSK

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register the highest total -- 202 for five -- at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur,on April 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table in Jaipur on Thursday.

Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register the highest total -- 202 for five -- at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube's (52) best efforts.

With the win, the Royals moved to the top of the table, while CSK drop down to third.