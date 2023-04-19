 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants faces Rajasthan Royals test

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

With three wins and two losses so far, LSG is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick or two at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.

Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes and return to winning ways when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

In the last match against the Punjab Kings, Lucknow couldn't get enough runs in the middle overs, leaving them 10-15 runs short in the end.

While KL Rahul returning to form with a sizzling 56-ball 74 is a big positive, LSG will rue the scoring opportunities they squandered in the middle overs.