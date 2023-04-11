 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: In search of first win, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians hope local talent delivers

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

IPL 2023: Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion -- pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.