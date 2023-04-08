 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: I'm in good headspace this year after working on my bowling, says Krunal

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:18 AM IST

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of SRH batter Washington Sundar during the IPL 2023 cricket match between against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on April 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Friday said taking time off to work on his bowling has put him in a good head space and given him a lot of clarity.

Krunal starred with the bat and the ball in LSG's five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Friday.

"This year I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I'm very process-driven, don't think about results," he said at the post match presentation.

"I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was just playing the white-ball formats, so wanted some time off to work on my bowling." Krunal snapped three wickets giving away 18 runs before playing a vital 34-run knock. "What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months -- getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out really well." He dismissed SRH skipper Aiden Makram with a lovely spinning delivery which hit the off stump.