IPL 2023: I don't know how it happened, but it has happened: KL Rahul after LSG's defeat

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, in Lucknow, on April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

His baffling batting approach led to his team's seven-run loss against Gujarat Titans but Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Saturday refused to take the blame, saying "these things happen in cricket and we will have to take it on the chin".

Chasing 136 for a win on a sluggish pitch, LSG were cruising along at 105 for 1 after 14 overs with 31 needed off 36 deliveries but ended at 128 for 7 from 20 overs.

Rahul (68 off 61 balls) reached to his 50 off 33 balls but then consumed another 28 deliveries for his 18 before he was out in the final over from which LSG needed 12.

"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost two points today, this is cricket," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.