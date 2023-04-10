 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023| Hitting odds for six: Once asked to mop floor, Rinku Singh scripts surreal tale

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

"You don't have to tell anyone that you mop floors at a tuition centre. Just come in the morning, do the cleaning and leave. Nobody will know. But I didn't like the idea," Rinku Singh had once narrated his ordeal.

These were his father's words to a young Rinku before he began playing at Under-16 level for Uttar Pradesh.

The family of seven, which included five sons, found father Khanchand's meagre income from delivering LPG cylinders door-to-door, insufficient for financial sustenance and most of them had to do odd jobs to make ends meet.

Life, indeed was tough for Rinku and his family.