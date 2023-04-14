 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Harry Brook smashes hundred as SRH score 228/4 vs KKR

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

England's new batting sensation Harry Brook, finally managed to crack the IPL code in style, blazing his way to first century of this edition as Sunrisers' Hyderabad piled up a mammoth 228 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Friday.

Brook, who was roped in after his exploits in Pakistan, finally announced his arrival in style, when he smashed four fours and two sixes inside first three overs to give SRH the best start of the season.

Bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore, Brook had managed only 29 in first three games but found his rhythm with a 55-ball-100 as he smashed 12 fours and three sixes.

Having got a reprieve on 45, when he was dropped by rookie leg-spinner Suyash Sharma an easy chance off his own bowling, Englishman got to his 50 off 32 balls.