Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans look to forget Rinku Singh's onslaught against Punjab Kings

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, smarting from Rinku Singh's last-over blitzkrieg, would like to forget that nightmarish night and get back to winning ways when they take on gritty Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

GT had several heroes on that electrifying night, including young Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar and the hat-trick man from Afghanistan Rashid Khan, who led the side in place of unwell Hardik Pandya.

But Rinku had other ideas.

When the match looked as good as over, the Uttar Pradesh batter pulled the rabbit out of the hat for Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing five maximums in the last over to stun the home team.