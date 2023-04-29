English
    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

    Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7.

    PTI
    April 29, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST
    Gujarat Titans

    (Representative image)

    Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

    Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7.
    Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while 'birthday boy' Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end.

    GT chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51 while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out respectively.

    Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81; Noor Ahmed 2/21, Josh Little 2/25). Gujarat Titans: 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 51 not out, Shubman Gill 49; Sunil Narine 1/24).

