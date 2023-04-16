IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: GT set RR a target of 178

IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: Today's contest is not only a rematch of the 2022 IPL Final, but it's a clash of two teams who have maintained their form in the early going of the 2023 IPL as both teams are part of a four-way gridlock at the top of the table on six points. Follow live updates down below
Relive Abhinav's double hit to the crowd
He may have got out but Abhinav Manohar dazzled! 🌟
Watch his two cracking SIXES off Trent Boult 🎥 🔽
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y pic.twitter.com/x9BnHhpFRN
177/7 at the end of 20 overs
The Royals need 178in 20 overs to win
WICKET!
Sandeep to Rashid Khan, 1 run, OUT
WICKET!
David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma
FOUR RUNS! AND ANOTHER!
Sandeep to Miller two boundaries. 175/5
WICKET!
Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa. Simple catch for Padikkal taking a few steps back from the edge of the circle at head height. End of over 19. 166/5.Rahul Tewatia next on the crease
SIX RUNS!
Zampa to Manohar
FOUR RUNS!
Zampa to Miller. 160/4
SIX RUNS! AND ANOTHER!
Boult to Manohar. Two massive boundaries back to back. 154/4 at the end of over 18
SIXER! 137/4 (17 overs)
Chahal to Miller.Flighted full and wide just inside the guideline, Miller shuffles across and winds up to clobber this over deep midwicket landing in the eighth row.
Economical over
125/4 for 16 overs. Miller standing at 22 andManohar at 2
WICKET!
Sandeep to Gill, OUT.Shubman Gill c Buttler b Sandeep Sharma. 121/4.Abhinav Manohar on the crease next
SIX RUNS!
Chahal to Miller.Current RR: 7.97 (14.4/20 ov) 117/3
107/3 after 14 overs
103/3 after 13 Overs
Great over from Zampa but he could have had a wicket. Just 2 runs from the over
Dropped!
Zampa drops Miller off his own bowling. A gentle push from the batter straight to Zampa, who drops a chest high catch.
100/3 after 12 Overs
GT reach three figures but it's slightly slow going from Gill and Miller.
Miller survives!
The left hander cuts an Ashwin delivery to the ground, very close to his boot, and the ball loops into Jaiswal's hands at first slip. The umpire sends it upstairs for a catch but the ball hits the boot, then the ground before reaching the fielder's hands. Not Out
94/3 after 11 Overs
Brilliant over from the leggie as Chahal concedes only 6 runs but picks up the crucial wicket of Hardik Panyda.
WICKET! 91/3 after 10.3 Overs
Chahal picks Hardik Pandya! A big hit from the GT skipper backfires as he miscues the ball into the air. Yashasvi Jaiswal catches the skier at cover region, inside the circle. David Miller comes out to bat
Hardik Pandya c Jaiswal b Chahal 28 (19b 3x4 1x6) SR: 147.36
88/2 after 10 Overs
At the half way mark, Gujarat Titans have set themselves a decent base to attack a big score. They have Gill and Pandya at the crease, who can take any bowling attack on.
FOUR!
Pandya pulls Boult to the cow corner area for a Boundary
78/2 after 9 Overs
6 runs from Chahal's first over, a much needed quiet over from RR.
Hardik Pandya joins the 2000 club
Milestone 🚨
2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ IPL runs & going strong 💪 💪
Well done, @hardikpandya7! 👏 👏
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y #TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/8o1YhD2acB
SIX! 72/2 after 8 Overs
Gill uses his feet and smashes Ashwin over the long on boundary for a massive six. 17 runs off the over as RR have taken the time out. They need one.
Milestone Alert
Hardik Pandya reaches 2000 IPL runs
FOUR MORE!
Hardik Pandyagets a lucky boundary as his outside edge races to third man for a Boundary.
FOUR!
Gill dances down the track to Ashwin, who pulls the length back a bit with his carrom ball, and hits him over the cover region.
55/2 after 7 Overs
13 runs from that Adam Zampa over.
FOUR!
This time to the long off boundary, Pandya stands and delivers again. Four runs
SIX!
Hardik Pandya goes straight and goes long with just a flick off the wrist. The GT skipper loves a duel with Zampa.
FOUR! 42/2 after 6 Overs
Gill dances down the track and hits over the mid off fielder for a brilliant boundary to end the powerplay on a high.
FOUR! 36/1 after 5.1 Overs
Gill welcomes Ashwin by slogging him to the mid wicket boundary for a FOUR. Hardik Pandya joins him at the crease.
WICKET! 32/2 after 5 Overs
Sudharsan is run out in the last ball of Adam Zampa's over.
Sai Sudharsan run out (†Samson) 20 (19b 2x4 0x6) SR: 105.26
27/1 after 4 Overs
An excellent over from Sharma, only 3 from it.
FOUR! 24/1 after 3 Overs
Gill finally gets off the mark and how! Slaps Boult's short pitched ball past cover for a four. It's taken a while for Gill to get going.
Meanwhile, at the Wankhede....
A special victory lap from @mipaltan to thank a special crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 😃 👏
Relive the chaos from the first over
3⃣ players converge for the catch 😎
4⃣th player takes it 👏
🎥 Safe to say that was one eventful way to scalp the first wicket from @rajasthanroyals!
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/MwfpztoIZf
FOUR!
A beautiful on drive from Sudharsan off Boult.
11/1 after 2 Overs
A quiet over from Sharma
FOUR!
Sudharsan cuts Sandeep Sharma to the point boundary
6/1 after 1 Over
A chaotic first over comes to an end. TN left handed batsman Sai Sudharsan joins Gill.
WICKET! 5/1 after 0.3 Overs
What drama! Saha is out but it took 4 people to take the catch! Saha gets a leading edge that goes high into the sky, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, and Yuzi Chahal all circle for a catch and clash with each other and the ball bounces away. Boult, who is a couple of feet away, pouches the rogue ball. Would you believe me if I said it is a caught and bowled?
FOUR!
Saha dispatches Boult's low full toss to the onside boundary
And bowl!
Trent Boult has the new ball as the usual pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubhman Gill open the batting for the defending champions Gujarat Titans.
The playing XI graphics!
The Playing XIs are in 👌👌
What do you make of the two sides?
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y#TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/P9CFEQcvcl
Impact Subs:
Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka.
Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root.
Pitch Report
66 m square boundaries on each side, 74 m straight. It's the same pitch that was used for GT v KKR. The pitch suits the home team, which is seam-heavy at the moment. A bitof grass, which has freshness. There may be some assistance for spinners. Red soil pitch.
Playing XI for RR
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Playing XI for GT
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma