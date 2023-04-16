 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: GT set RR a target of 178

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: Today's contest is not only a rematch of the 2022 IPL Final, but it's a clash of two teams who have maintained their form in the early going of the 2023 IPL as both teams are part of a four-way gridlock at the top of the table on six points. Follow live updates down below

April 16, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

Relive Abhinav's double hit to the crowd

April 16, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

177/7 at the end of 20 overs

The Royals need 178in 20 overs to win

April 16, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

WICKET!

Sandeep to Rashid Khan, 1 run, OUT

April 16, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

WICKET! 

David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma

April 16, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

FOUR RUNS! AND ANOTHER!

Sandeep to Miller two boundaries. 175/5

April 16, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

WICKET! 

Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa. Simple catch for Padikkal taking a few steps back from the edge of the circle at head height. End of over 19. 166/5.Rahul Tewatia next on the crease

April 16, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

SIX RUNS! 

Zampa to Manohar

April 16, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

FOUR RUNS! 

Zampa to Miller. 160/4

April 16, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

SIX RUNS! AND ANOTHER!

Boult to Manohar. Two massive boundaries back to back. 154/4 at the end of over 18

April 16, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

SIXER! 137/4 (17 overs)

Chahal to Miller.Flighted full and wide just inside the guideline, Miller shuffles across and winds up to clobber this over deep midwicket landing in the eighth row.