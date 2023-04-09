IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Live Updates: Sunil Narine removes Saha in the 5th over; GT at 88/1 in 10 overs

April 09, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

GT 38/1 IN 5 OVERS

Sunil Narine into the attack. Saha slices this first ball over point for a couple. OUT! Saha is gone next ball. He gets a top edge while sweeping and Jagadeesan takes a brilliant catch at deepmidwicket while running backwards. Sai Sudharsan comes in next. FOUR! He is off the mark with a delightful boundary. He steers the ball past short third with an open face and finds the boundary.