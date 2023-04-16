 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Focus on Ponting's future, DC coaching staff could be trimmed next

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Indian Premier League: DC have already lost five games on the trot in the ongoing IPL and if they lose to Punjab Kings on Thursday, they will be the first team to be out of play-off contention with half a dozen defeats.

The DC team was a formidable one till 2021 when they were regularly qualifying for play offs for a few seasons.

Delhi Capitals are likely to have a much leaner coaching staff next season with head coach Ricky Ponting's future set to be examined at the end of the season.

As far as David Warner is concerned, he has been the team's highest run getter and best performer and unless he himself wants to concentrate on batting alone, he will finish the season as skipper.

DC have already lost five games on the trot in the ongoing IPL and if they lose to Punjab Kings on Thursday, they will be the first team to be out of play-off contention with half a dozen defeats.

In fact, the men who matter in DC franchise have already understood that the aim for this season is to salvage pride and finish on a respectable note.