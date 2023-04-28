 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Focus on batting as DC eye a double against SRH

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram (batting) and Heinrich Klaasen, too, have not been able to do much and SRH will have to strengthen their batting to have any hopes of a turnaround.

With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, cri in a battle of IPL laggards in New Delhi on Saturday.

The two teams are coming into the match following DC's nail-biting seven-run win on Monday and SRH will be eager to return the favour and snap their three-match losing streak.

Skipper David Warner marshalled his troops well against his former team the other day, using the spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to strangle the chase with seamer Mukesh Kumar holding his own in the final over while defending 12 runs.

While Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje too bowled well, the spin duo of Axar and Kuldeep gave away just 43 and snapped three wickets in the eight overs between them in the middle overs.