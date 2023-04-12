 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: First win is always special, says Rohit Sharma

Apr 12, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was a relieved man after his team finally registered its first win in this edition of the IPL with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller here on Tuesday.

"Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special," said Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65, at the post-match presentation.

Piyush Chawla snapped three wickets and Rohit, who introduced spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over, credited the slow bowlers for performing their job.