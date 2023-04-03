 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Digital shines as JioCinema records strong viewership and brand partnerships

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

More than 20 brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of the league this year. In terms of viewership, the platform recorded 147 crore video views on the opening weekend.

Some of the biggest name in cricket ply their trade in the IPL.

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023, is seeing strong traction both in terms of viewership as well as brand associations.

More than 20 brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of the league this year, including Co-Presenting sponsor Dream11, Co-Powered JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, and Associate Sponsors including Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting,
AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, five-time champion Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals had also announced exclusive partnerships with JioCinema in the leadup to the 2023 edition.

“What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” said said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.