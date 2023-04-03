IPL 2023: Digital shines as JioCinema records strong viewership and brand partnerships

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023, is seeing strong traction both in terms of viewership as well as brand associations.

More than 20 brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of the league this year, including Co-Presenting sponsor Dream11, Co-Powered JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, and Associate Sponsors including Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting,

AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, five-time champion Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals had also announced exclusive partnerships with JioCinema in the leadup to the 2023 edition.

“What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience,” said said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

The platform recorded 147 crore video views on the opening weekend, higher than the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. Global cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, India's most-celebrated cricket captain and four-time IPL winner MS Dhoni, World no. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav, and India Women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana joined hands with JioCinema to amplify their world-class, digital-first TATA IPL presentation.

The average time spent per viewer per match at 57 minutes, increased by over 60 percent as compared to last season's first weekend. The opening match between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, recorded a concurrency of 1.6 crore. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. The platform also registered over 10 crore new viewers and 5 crore new app downloads during the first weekend of IPL 2023. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News