IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals stay alive in IPL with tense 5-run win over Gujarat Titans

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

Aman Khan's maiden T20 fifty was beautifully complemented by the pacers as Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a tense five-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Bowling impeccable lengths, Mohammed Shami (4/11 in four overs) was lethal with the new ball as he knocked the wind out of the Capitals' top order, as Gujarat Titans restricted DC to 130 for eight after being asked to bowl.

Aman (51 off 44) waged a lone battle, putting some much-need runs on the board. He added 50 off 54 balls with Axar Patel (27) and 53 off 27 balls with Ripal Patel (23).

In reply, Hardik Pandya's (59 off 53) sedate fifty and Rahul Tewatia's (20) hattrick of sixes were not enough as Delhi bowlers held their nerves to stop the defending champions at 125 for 6.