IPL 2023: Debutant Vyshak, Kohli script comeback win for RCB; DC campaign in tatters with fifth loss on trot

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Vyshak Vijayakumar celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli's imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings -- with the help of six boundaries and a six -- before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals' charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi lost four wickets in the powerplay, including that of skipper Warner (19 off 13 balls), and they were 2 runs for 3 wickets at one stage.