 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: DC, SRH eye collective batting effort

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot.

Representative Image

Their first win secured, Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters when they take on a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be eager to return to winning ways, in the IPL here on Monday.

The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot.

However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.