IPL 2023: Conway's unbeaten 92 takes CSK to 200/4 against PBKS

Opener Devon Conway continued his sensational run with an unbeaten 92 as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 200 for four against Punjab Kings in their IPL match in Chennai on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball knock, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28) made useful contributions before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to the psychological 200-run mark.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh (1/37), Sam Curran (1/46), Rahul Chahar (1/35) and Sikandar Raza (1/31) took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/35).