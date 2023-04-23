 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Rampaging Rahane powers CSK to top spot with dominant win over KKR

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 11:42 PM IST

Indian Premier League: A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube celebrates his half century as teammate Ajinkya Rahane looks on during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

crAjinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an IPL game, in Kolkata on Sunday.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of question and Dhoni's young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29 in 4 overs),Matheesa Pathirana (1/27 in 4 overs) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43 in 4 overs) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20 in 1 over), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34 in 3 overs) restricted KKR to 186 for 8 in 20 overs.

Jason Roy (61 off 26 balls) coming in at No.5 due to hamstring niggle , did try his bit with a 19-ball half-century but 236 even with best of batting line-ups would have been a tall-order.