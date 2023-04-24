 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 | Chennai Super Kings gave me opportunity to express myself: Ajinkya Rahane

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane slammed his second half-century of the season, an eye-popping 29-ball 71 not out, to lead CSK's 49-run rout of KKR in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Ajinkya Rahane has credited talisman MS Dhoni's leadership for his transformation at Chennai Super Kings as the veteran Indian batter continued to wow fans with his never-seen-before power hitting in this season's Indian Premier League.

Rahane slammed his second half-century of the season, an eye-popping 29-ball 71 not out, to lead CSK's 49-run rout of KKR in their IPL match here on Sunday.

"The only thing I tell you... I really enjoyed my knock, really happy that we won this match," Rahane said at the post-match press conference.

Giving credit to Dhoni, Rahane said he just needed an opportunity, something the World Cup-winning skipper gave him to rediscover his form.