 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: CSK prevail over RCB in high-scoring southern derby

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Set an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs in Bengaluru on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

RCB endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli who played on to an Akash Singh delivery. There could have been more success for Akash had Maheesh Theekshana not dropped a skier from Mahipal Lomror at mid-off.