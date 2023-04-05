 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Buoyed by huge win against SRH, Rajasthan Royals ready for Punjab Kings challenge

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

IPL 2023: The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were outsmarted by last year's runners-up in every aspect of the game on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Buoyed by huge win against SRH, Rajasthan Royals ready for Punjab Kings challenge

Rajasthan Royals would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong Punjab Kings side in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were outsmarted by last year's runners-up in every aspect of the game on Sunday.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashing half-centuries against SRH, the Royals' dominance with the bat was there for all to see, while their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2/21), were more than a handful for SRH.

But with Punjab Kings also giving an indication of their immense firepower with both the bat and the ball in their seven-run DLS win against Kolkata Kinght Riders at Mohali, the match on Wednesday promises to give the spectators in Guwahati good value for money.