IPL 2023: Bowlers need to be more aware; 10 more runs could have made a difference: Dhoni

Apr 30, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

Indian Premier League: CSK had a good chance of victory after posting 200 for four at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, thanks chiefly to another Devon Conway special of unbeaten 92, but the Shikhar Dhawan-led side hit the winning runs off the last ball to silence the yellow brigade on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni appeals for a wicket of Punjab Kings during the IPL 2023 cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left ruing the four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their own den, saying the bowlers need to be more aware of the situation and also indicated that the execution was probably "bad".

"We lost it in a couple of overs in the middle. You need to be aware what you need to bowl and be clear because the batters will be going for it (big hits). (Matheesha) Pathirana bowled well but other than that, we need to see if the plans were wrong or the execution was bad," said Dhoni.

Barring openers Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (37), none of the other batters could make an impact and Dhoni felt his team could have scored another 10 runs.