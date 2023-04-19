 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Been losing too many wickets in powerplay, middle-order still work in progress, says Brian Lara

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

"Losing wickets always sets you back. The couple of victories we had, we had an opener batting through. Doesn't matter how deep you bat, you want to make sure the right batters are getting the opportunity to score runs and we didn't take that opportunity in this match," Lara said at the post-match press conference.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara feels losing wickets in the powerplay has been a problem for them in the ongoing IPL and they need someone in the middle-order to bat deep and finish off games for the side.

SRH slumped to their third loss in five games when Mumbai Indians defeated them by 14 runs here on Tuesday.

Chasing 193, SRH were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs. Lara said SRH's middle-order is still a work in progress.