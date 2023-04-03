 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Axar Patel likely to bat higher, won't judge Prithvi, Sarfaraz on one game: Ganguly

Apr 03, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

Indian Premier League 2023: Ganguly, however, expects DC vice captain to bowl a better line after getting some hammering from Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran.

Axar Patel's promotion in Delhi Capitals batting order is being seriously contemplated by the management, team Director Sourav Ganguly said on the eve of IPL game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Ganguly, however, expects DC vice captain to bowl a better line after getting some hammering from Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran.

"Yeah that's (batting) been discussed and he will bat up the order as his batting has improved. He has batted exceptionally well on difficult tracks against Australia and hopefully he can score runs for us," Ganguly told mediapersons.

He was, however, sympathetic about spinners getting hit on a flat deck.