Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

IPL 2023: All-round Gujarat Titans crush Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL match here on Tuesday.

Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine.

MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay.

While trying to work the ball on the onside, Rohit got a leading edge and ended up giving a return catch to his opposite number, Hardik Pandya, in the second over.