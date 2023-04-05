 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: 60% of 1st week matches sold out on Paytm Insider, platform eyes more sports events

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

The platform, which has ticketing rights for 6 out of the 10 IPL teams, is seeing an uptick in traffic on the platform as teams are going live with ticket sales for their respective home games.

A match between Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals on April 4 during IPL 2023 season.

Online ticketing platform Paytm Insider is seeing strong traction for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, especially with the tournament seeing the return of home and away format.

The platform, which has ticketing rights for 6 out of the 10 IPL teams, is seeing an uptick in traffic on the platform as teams are going live with ticket sales for their respective home games.

"Fans are rushing to buy match ticket when they go live, with a few of the matches selling out within hours. Tickets for nine of the home matches are currently available on the platform. Most teams are live with their first 2 home matches of the season and are planning to go live with the next set in the following weeks. Sixty percent of matches available in the first week are sold out," said Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider.

