 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IOA panel probing sexual abuse allegations against WFI chief will submit report soon: PT Usha

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

The IOA had on January 20 formed a seven-member committee headed by the legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI president by some of the country's top wrestlers.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Image: ANI)

The committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association to probe sexual abuse allegations against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is yet to submit its report and IOA president P T Usha said it is taking time since "it is a sensitive issue".

The IOA had on January 20 formed a seven-member committee headed by the legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI president by some of the country's top wrestlers.

"It (report) is not finalised, it is going on. We have met the players (wrestlers). The (IOA) committee will finalise and give the report to the IOA later," Usha told PTI after presiding over the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IOA here on Saturday.

"It is a sensitive issue and it has to be done in a good way. Very soon we will do that," she said when asked if there is any deadline for submitting the report.