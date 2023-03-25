 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Introduction of new rules to take excitement level in IPL to a new high

Guru Krishnan
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

The Impact Player rule is to be introduced in the 16th edition of IPL. This year will also see the roll-out of the extended use of DRS to waist-high No Balls and Wides, and the naming of the playing 11 and five substitutes after the toss, unlike the traditional exchange of team lists at the time of toss.

The Super Sub rule in international cricket, which was disbanded after being experimented with for only nine months in the mid-2000s, is making a return in the IPL in the name of Impact Player for this year. Spectators on the ground and television viewers will get used to seeing a new signal by the bowler end umpire when he crosses his arms above his head to indicate the introduction of the Impact Player.

The Impact Player rule is one of the three major rules that will be introduced in the 16th edition of IPL, which has already seen new elements introduced in the earlier editions including the Strategic Time Out (2009) and the Play Offs (2011).

The other two to be introduced this year are the extended use of DRS to waist-high No Balls and Wides, and the naming of the playing 11 and five substitutes after the toss, unlike the traditional exchange of team lists at the toss.

As per the new playing conditions, “Both teams can use one Impact Player per match. It is up to the teams whether they want to use the Impact Player. The Impact Player should be one of the five nominated substitutes. A player who is replaced with an Impact Player, shall not take any further part in the match including acting as substitute or carrying drinks on the field.”