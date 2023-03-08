International Women's Day 2023: Five 21st century athletes who have inspired the nation

International Women's Day 2023: Nikhat Zareen, Saina Nehwal, Jhulan Goswami, Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu.

Indian sport in the 21st century has grown leaps and bounds and at the heart of its growth has been the performances of women athletes in different disciplines.

From badminton to cricket, India's women athletes have shined brightly on the global stage and have been inspirational for future generations. On this International Women's Day, we honour five women athletes who have inspired the nation:

PV Sindhu

Arguably India's greatest female athlete, Sindhu has risen through the ranks to emerge as one of the biggest inspirational figures in sports in modern-day India. She first made headlines in 2013 when as an 18-year-old, she won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Guangzhou in China. A year later, she repeated the feat at the same event held in Copenhagen. Two years on, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu claimed her maiden Olympic medal by winning a silver medal in the Women's Singles event. Two more World Championships silver medals came the Indian's way in 2017 and 2018 before she claimed the biggest prize by winning the World Championships in Basel in 2019. In 2022, Sindhu claimed her maiden Commonwealth Games Gold medal at Birmingham. The 27-year-old Sindhu, who hails from a sporting family, will hope that for few more years she can continue to shine on the biggest stage and inspire the next generation.

Jhulan Goswami

A shining example of longevity and sustained excellence, Jhulan Goswami's two-decade long cricket career was a roller-coaster ride full of ups-and-downs. Hailing from the small town of Chakdaha in West Bengal, Goswami debuted in 2002 and was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up at two 50-over World Cups in 2005 and in 2017. Goswami was also part of the Indian team that won Test matches in England in 2006 and in 2014. She currently holds the record for the most number of wickets taken by any bowler in Women's ODIs and also holds the record for the most number of wickets taken by a women's cricketer in 50-over World Cups. Goswami's story has been one of patience, perseverance, and hard work and will continue to inspire many budding cricketers and athletes for years to come.

Nikhat Zareen

The 26-year-old boxer, who hails from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, has emerged as one of the best young role models for aspiring boxers in India. As a 15-year-old in 2011, Zareen clinched the Gold medal at the Women's Junior and Youth World Boxing Championships. That title was the start of many more triumphs which culminated with her winning the Gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, in 2022. In the same year, she also won the Gold medal in the 48-50kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Zareen has been a symbol of consistency for India in the boxing world and will want to maintain that in the next few years.

Saina Nehwal

The torchbearer for Indian badminton in the 21st century, Saina Nehwal's story is one of hard work and sweat. As a 16-year-old in 2006, Nehwal won the Philippines Open and two years later, she reached the quarterfinals of Beijing Olympics-becoming the first Indian to do so. The phase between 2009 and 2012 saw the shuttler win a Commonwealth Games Gold medal in 2010 and win the Bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. After a brief stutter, Nehwal bounced back to be ranked World Number 1 in 2015 and also won her maiden World Championships medal that year. A knee injury in 2016 threatened to end her career, but she overcame the adversity and won her second Commonwealth Games Gold medal in 2018. At 32, Nehwal continues to remain an active player on the circuit and will hope to inspire many more girls with her performances in future.

Sania Mirza

Tennis in India was synonymous with male domination for several years until a Hyderabadi came along in early 2000s to change its dynamics in India. Sania Mirza turned professional in 2003 and the over the course of the next 20 years, became a role model for budding tennis players in India. Mirza won six Grand Slam titles (3 in Women's Doubles and 3 in Mixed Doubles) in her career and was ranked World No.1 in Women's Doubles with Martina Hingis in 2015. In 2018, Mirza became a mother to a boy and post her maternity leave, returned to the tennis court to win the Hobart International in January 2020. Three years later, Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis after a stellar career which inspired many young athletes.